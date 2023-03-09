Johnson Babajide

Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria in Benue State, Mike Uba on Thursday raised said that six local government areas of the state are under siege by Fulani herders.

Uba stated this during a press conference held in Makurdi and added that the attacks were being carried out simultaneously in the past two weeks.

According to Uba, the affected six local government areas include; Kwande, Agatu, Gwer West, Guma, Makurdi and Logo.

The ALGON boss who is the chairman of Guma LGA said that the attacks started shortly after the presidential and national assembly election, adding that several communities have been deserted and occupied by herders.

He said, “This is the first time in the history of Fulani herders, terrorists attacks in the state that six local governments are under attacks simultaneously.

“These are Guma, Makurdi, Gwer-West, Kwande, Agatu and some forays in Logo. In the past, attacks would be in two or three; Guma, Gwer West and Agatu.

“The new dimension speaks volumes of Command Room Coordination and Strategy. This is a strategic attempt that is also politically timed to coincide with the electoral season.

Uba, however, appealed to the president, Muhammad Buhari to protect the lives and property of the people of the state.

