The Oyo State Police Command has detained Ibadan-based skitmaker Abdullahi Maruff Adisa, also known as Trinity Guy, for his outrageous pranks.

Adebowale Williams, the commander of the Oyo-State Police Command in Eleyele, Ibadan, announced this on Twitter.

Police PRO CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi had previously summoned the Skitmaker for arrest following his latest expensive prank in which he is seen pretending to be killed by a bullet, scaring innocent pedestrians.

In addition, the Police PRO requested his arrest when he was shown in a throwback prank skit, questioning a 10-year-old girl about the attributes of his manhood.

The Oyo-State Police Command said that the skitmaker Trinity Guy was contacted today, June 22nd, 2023, and is expected to be in their custody.

