A total of 401 Corps members of the 2023 Batch B stream II passed out in Bauchi State, comprising 269 males and 132 females.

Out of this number, four of them received merit awards from the Bauchi State Government for outstanding performance during the mandatory one-year service to the fatherland.

The disclosure was made on Thursday by Rifkatu Yakubu, the Bauchi State Coordinator of NYSC, during the collection of Certificates of National Service by the Corps members.

According to her, the Corps members received the awards for positively impacting the lives of members of their host communities through meaningful Community Development Projects and Services executed during their service year.

She added that the Corps members had written their names in the good book of NYSC, urging them to keep the spirit alive, even after completing their service year.

The state Coordinator also revealed that 10 Corps members from the batch will have their service year extended for at least three weeks or one month due to various misconducts during their service year.

She explained that the misconducts included abscondment and absenteeism during their service year, reiterating that the scheme had zero tolerance for truancy and would not hesitate to punish any erring corps member.

Rifkatu Yakubu said, “I want to use this opportunity to urge you all to avoid night trips while travelling back to your various destinations and ensure that you go straight home to reunite with your parents.”

The Coordinator added, “Also, those of you taking part in the post-skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development training should ensure that you complete your training as this will help you become employers of labour.”

According to her, “To those of you who failed to learn any skills, you can start doing something even with the last allowance you were paid.”

“Your parents want to see you doing something, no matter how little. It is better than staying at home doing nothing,” she said.





Some of the Corps members expressed happiness that the service year had finally come to an end successfully and thanked the government for the opportunity to serve.

