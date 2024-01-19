The Area Controller, Oyo/Osun Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, Dr Ben Oramalugo, disclosed on Friday that a sum of ₦71,292,530,398.17 billion was generated in his area of responsibility in the 2023 fiscal year.

He made this known at a press briefing held at the Area Command headquarters at Ikolaba in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Comptroller said that ₦5,030,694,597.05 billion and ₦7,173,852,130.48 billion were collected as revenue during the period covering November and December 2023, respectively, into the federation and non-federation accounts.

This, he said, was added to ₦59,087,983,670.64 billion collected from January to October of the same year to arrive at the total sum for 2023.

He noted that the significant contribution to the nation’s economic development was made possible through fair and efficient revenue collection and the continuous implementation of measures to further simplify customs processes, despite the global and local challenges that impacted trade.

In addition to this, according to him, was the resolve of the command officers and men to work tirelessly while enforcing provisions of Customs’s new extant laws (NCS ACT 2023) aimed at facilitating legitimate trade and ensuring that customs duties and taxes were collected efficiently.

He also spoke on the anti-smuggling activities of the Area Command in 2023 and in the new year, which resulted in the interception and seizure of many contraband goods.

From January 1 to 18, he said that his area command made an interception and seizure of 70 (50 kg) and seven (25 kg) bags of foreign parboiled rice, 133 kegs (25 litres) of petrol, 100 pieces of timber, and a vehicle with a duty-paid value of N30,464,500 million.

Highlights of the seizures for the year 2023 and so far in 2024 were 88 sacks and 349 wraps of Cannabis Sativa worth ₦47,854,800 million; 4,036 kegs of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, worth ₦18,220,400 million; 9,595 (50kg) bags of foreign parboiled rice with a duty-paid value of ₦181,915,800 million; and 35 units of used vehicles with a DPV of ₦134,196,800 million.

Others were 177 bales and 13 sacks of used clothing with a DPV of ₦53,640,000 million; 3,702 pieces of used tyres worth ₦11,227,200 million; and 100 pieces of timber worth N7,700,000 million, all totalling N484,700,059 million.

Oramalugo attributed the milestone recorded by the command to the timely sharing of credible intelligence and synergy between all units of the Nigeria Customs Service resident in Oyo/Osun State and the collaborative efforts of other security agencies.

He implored all Oyo and Osun residents, as well as members of the public, to provide useful information that would be useful in apprehending economic saboteurs.

The Comptroller extended condolences to the state governor, Seyi Makinde, and Bodija residents for the recent explosion that occurred, offering prayers to all those who were affected.

