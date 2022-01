Oyo NSCDC seals alleged illegal private security company in Ibadan

Private Guard Company Department of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, on Tuesday, sealed an outfit named Stallion Private Security for allegedly operating without an operational licence.

The security outfit is situated at Samonda-UI road, opposite Emmanuel College of Theology, Ibadan.

Speaking at the sealing of the outfit, the head of the department, Deputy Commandant Folashade Adegoke, said that the sealing was in connection with the mandate given to the department and the order of the Commandant General of the Corps, Abubakar Audi, against any illegal operation of private security companies, especially with the security challenges facing the country on the protection of lives and property.

In his comment, the State Commandant, Michael Adaralewa, enjoined those operating illegal security companies in the state or yet to renew their licences to do so, as the NSCDC would not leave any stone unturned in checkmating the activities of any unregistered private company.

