The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State, Michael Akintayo Adaralewa, has charged newly-promoted officers of the command to continue to uphold the highest standard of professionalism, integrity and service to the nation in the discharge of their duties.

The Commandant gave the charge on Thursday at the decoration of 801 officers promoted in the command, which was held at the state headquarters at Agodi, Ibadan.

He said that the promotions followed the recent elevation of 21,384 officers nationwide by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board under the supervision of the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

The promoted officers in Oyo Command included nine Deputy Commandants of Corps (DCC), 26 Assistant Commandants of Corps (ACC), 37 Chief Superintendents of Corps (CSC), 137 Superintendents of Corps (SC), 180 Deputy Superintendents of Corps (DSC), 324 Assistant Superintendents of Corps I (ASC I) and 88 Assistant Superintendents of Corps (ASC II).

Adaralewa, who expressed his heartfelt congratulations to the officers, said that their promotion was a well-deserved recognition and a reflection of dedication, hard work and commitment to the ideals of the NSCDC.

He enjoined them to strive in justifying the confidence reposed in them by demonstrating exemplary leadership, mentoring and guidance to their subordinates.

“I urge you to see this promotion as a call to higher service and responsibility. I challenge you to uphold the core values and ethics of the NSCDC and discharge your duties with honesty, integrity and patriotism,” the Commandant further said.

He expressed gratitude to the Minister of Interior for his commitment to the welfare and career progression of personnel in paramilitary services, saying that the unprecedented promotion exercise was a testament to him ensuring recognition and reward for deserving officers.

Adaralewa also expressed confidence that with the array of the promoted personnel, the Oyo NSCDC is better equipped to fulfill its mandate in tackling security challenges confronting the state.

