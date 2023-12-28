The efforts of an Ekiti chief, Sanya Atofarati to set a new Guinness World Record for Longest Marathon Watching Television has commenced with him entering over 40 hours in the marathon.

Speaking on Thursday, the Director of Administration, CSA GWR Watch-a-thon, Temitope Ogunsanya said the process which began in the early hours of Wednesday is going on well with Atofarati in high spirits.

According to him, “Atofarati is in high spirits. His doctors are checking up on him to check his physical and mental state and the verdict is that he can go on. So far, it is encouraging. He has done over 40 hours as of 3 pm, we are getting there gradually.

“He has been watching news, documentaries and other programmes on TV since the competition started at 12.01 am on Wednesday, December 27. It has been fun with him though it has been a challenging exercise.

“People have been coming since Wednesday to cheer him up. We have played hosts to well-meaning members of the immediate community, friends and representatives of the landlord’s association. By the grace of God, he will meet the 120 hours goal. From the look of things, he can surpass it.

“I want to appreciate his doggedness. He is the type that strives to achieve so many things at a time. When he told me about his interest in the 120-hour watch-a-thon, I encouraged him.

On how support is needed towards the success of the program, Ogunsanya said, “We have been giving him the support because when he eventually gets this GWR, it will be a major feat, not only for Ekiti but for the black race. Chief Atofarati has always been passionate about the people around him.

“He said he wants to use it to gather information and to showcase his community. This competition is for him to gather awareness and support for his people through information gathering.

“We would seek the audience of the government and people of Ekiti State and well-meaning Nigerians to pay a visit or send their representatives to see what their son is doing.

“We seek their support in any area they deem fit that they can encourage one of them because we are trying to further portray the name of Ekiti to the world. I expect everybody home and abroad to support us in whatever form. We are not asking for money, we are not raising funds for anybody.”

