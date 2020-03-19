Oyo NMA sets up 7-member COVID-19 prevention committee

As coronavirus continues to ravage some countries of the world, the Oyo State Chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has set up a committee on the prevention of the outbreak.

The seven-man committee having as Chairman, Professor Micheal Asuzu, is saddled with the responsibilities of working with federal and state institutions, as well as research institutes, on the prevention of the disease.

The committee is also expected to embark on massive campaigns and enlightenment of members of the public on how to keep themselves safe from coronavirus.

Other members of the committee includes Drs Gbemi Daramola, Idowu Olowookere, Monday Famakin, Omobowale and Omodunbi.

Oyo NMA Chairman, Dr Akin Sodipo, said it has become a common knowledge that coronavirus is ravaging the whole world but efforts must be on to ensure that the people are safe.

The committee, which will act as an interface with all stakeholders, he said, should carry out an aggressive sensitization of the public on the coronavirus.

The chairman of the committee, who was represented by Dr. Kayode Osungbade, promised that the committee would walk in line with the terms of reference laid down by the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA).

He lauded the initiative of leaders of the association, adding that all hands must be on deck for the massive enlightenment of the residents.