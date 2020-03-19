WAEC personnel deserve decent accommodation, offices —Ex-HNO

MEMBERS of the staff of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria, deserve to live and work in decent accommodation and offices.

The immediate past Head of National Office of the organisation in Nigeria, Mr Olutise Adenipekun, made the remarks while inaugurating an ultramodern staff residential complex built by WAEC in GRA Ikeja and the Human Resource Complex in Yaba, both in Lagos, last week.

He performed the inauguration as part of activities to mark his disengagement from the service of the examination body.

He said the personnel of WAEC contribute so much to education development and the society at large and therefore deserve decent living commensurate with the level of their contributions.

“That is why we always look, as an organisation, to prioritise our workers’ welfare across the board; and I would want the sustenance and even improvement on the welfare package,” he added.

On the two facilities earlier inaugurated outside Lagos, Adenipekun urged staff members to make good use of them and maintain them well.

He also asked the management to make the rent on residential building, notwithstanding the location and state-of-the art facilities in them, pocket-friendly.

Mr Adenipekun, an alumnus of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State, retired from the service of WAEC after spending over 30 years.