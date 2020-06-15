Oyo moves to tackle high infant, under-five mortality

Worried by high rates of infant and under-five mortality in the state, the Oyo State government has begun moves towards the development of situation analysis of children and women in the state.

This worry formed the core of deliberations of stakeholders of the state government and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) who gathered in Oyo town.

In his remarks at the event, state Commissioner, Ministry for Budget and Economic Planning, Mr Adeniyi Farinto said the state recognised the need for concerted and accelerated actions to reduce morbidity and mortality in some local government areas.

He noted that a comprehensive situation analysis of children and women in the state will result in better-informed intervention by the current administration.

Farinto, represented by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Mrs Mofoluke Adebiyi, explained that the analysis will enable the state to understand better the yearnings of women and children in the state.

He stressed that the analysis was essential for planning purposes in the state.

He described as gladdening the fact that Oyo State was one of the nine states in the federation chosen for the programme.

“It is expedient to recall that Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) which was conducted in 2016/2017 revealed a lot of negative indices were in Oyo State recorded high rates of infant and under-five mortality.

“In view of this, there is a concerted effort on accelerated action initiative to reduce morbidity and mortality in some local government areas. For-better informed intervention, there is a need to undertake full situation analysis of children and women in the state,” Farinto said.

The UNICEF consultant, Mr Wale Oladimeji, while giving his presentation, pointed to a gap in the situation analysis of children in Oyo state.

Stressing that children and women were the most vulnerable in society, Oladimeji noted that a detailed analysis will increase understanding of the inequalities and deprivation that children face.

According to Oladimeji, a situation analysis will go a long way in helping the state derive accurate data and access the current or potential risks faced by women and children in the state.

Also in his presentation, Oladimeji identified the inadequacies of the policy and legislative frameworks for child rights in Oyo State.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE