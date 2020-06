CACOVID takes awareness campaign to grassroots

The organised private sector, under the umbrella of Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) which had helped to complement the Nigerian government’s efforts to fight the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus disease otherwise known as the COVID-19 pandemic, has commenced a grassroots awareness campaign to help forestall further spread of the disease to suburbs and other rural communities in Lagos and Rivers States as well as in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

The awareness campaign is to further strengthen the efforts of the government in the fight against community spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria through inter-personal and sustained enlightenment campaign that will help to educate people in communities on the recommended hygiene protocols to keep individuals and families safe. The pilot phase of the campaign in local government areas across Lagos, Rivers and Abuja will address the fragmented understanding in our more remote areas of how the disease spreads in community and how to prevent it.

Speaking on the importance of the grassroots campaign at the flag-off event today June 8, 2020, one of CACOVID-19 Communications coordinators, Mr Tony Chiejina said: “The realization that our communications efforts so far have not successfully reached our semi-urban and rural communities, triggered the CACOVID GRASSROOTS AWARENESS AND MOBILISATION CAMPAIGN to directly engage and address all of the misconceptions about covid-19 and its transmission, as well as to encourage immediate adoption of safe personal hygiene practices”.

He noted further that the grassroots awareness and mobilization campaign is starting at an auspicious time when the Federal government is re-opening the economy. It is especially important at this time to reinforce basic information in order to forestall the possibility of more community outbreak of the disease.

Since its inauguration earlier this year, CACOVID in partnership with the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) the UN System and the World Health Organisation (WHO), has been in the forefront of uniting the organised private sector to execute initiatives aimed at combating community spread of the global pandemic in Nigeria.

CACOVID has so far provided testing supplies, and isolation and treatment centres, in Lagos (500 beds), Kano (500 beds), Rivers (210 beds), Abuja (200 beds), Enugu (200 beds) and 100 beds in all the other States of the Federation. The centres are fully equipped with medical supplies and trained personnel to cater to affected persons.

