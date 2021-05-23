Oyo LG poll: OYSIEC steps down announcement of Ibarapa East result

Declaration of results for Saturday’s local election held in Ibarapa East local government of Oyo State has been stepped down.

Chairman, Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC), Mr Isiaka Olagunju, made this announcement during the ongoing declaration of the result of the election held yesterday.

Olagunju said the declaration for Ibarapa East was stepped down to enable the commission to get a clearer picture of what transpired in the said local government.

With results of the election in over 20 local government areas declared, it waits to be seen whether the result of Ibarapa East will still be declared today.

It will be recalled that violence greeted the election in Ibarapa East with the bone of contention being that many opinion leaders in Ibarapa East are supporting Labour Party against the PDP which has the current Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin as one of its prominent members from the zone.

