Oyo LG embarks on rice farming

IN a bid to complement the efforts of the Oyo State Government under the leadership of Mr Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde at promoting agriculture and also ensure food security, the caretaker chairman, Omi-Apata Local Council Development Area Hon Sheriff Adeojo, has embarked on 10 acres of upland rice farming at Akufo farm settlement.

According to Hon Sheriff Adeojo during the inspection of the rice farm project” the rice plantation will soon be ready for harvesting and the people of Oyo State will have the opportunity to buy Omi-Apata LCDA rice “

He also explained that his administration has embarked on various projects such as drilling of boreholes at Bakatari, Ogundele Alaho, Siba and the LCDA secretariat, grading of roads at wards 7 and 10, dredging of streams and rivers Jamoje, Bako, Omi-Adio, Abese, Alaaka in order to prevent flooding just to mention a few.

Meanwhile, in recognition of his outstanding performance through various people-oriented projects and programmes, the chairman has been awarded the gold award of excellent performance by a NGO Life Value Awareness Leadership Secure Initiative.

While delivering his address during the presentation of the award, the president Ambassador Oladipo Musbau said “ the NGO has been watching the activities of the council chairman diligently and observed that he has been discharging his leadership qualities by giving dividends of democracy to the people of Omi-Apata LCDA.

Also, Hon Sheriff Adeojo was appointed and decorated as an ambassador of the NGO.

While responding, the awardee, Hon Sheriff Adeojo appreciated the organiser of the award for the honour. He then promised to provide more dividends of democracy for the people of Omi-Apata LCDA and make positive impact on their lives.

Present at the occasion were the caretaker committee, Heads of Departments, Deputy Directors and Heads of Units.

