Oyo lawmaker, Ademola Popoola is dead

Lawmaker representing Ibadan South-East constituency II in the Oyo state House of Assembly, Honourable Ademola Popoola is dead.

Popoola died in the early hours of Wednesday at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

Sources at the state House of Assembly confirmed Popoola’s death.

Popoola died after battling liver and kidney related ailments for some days.

For several days, the state lawmakers, friends had severally paid visits to the hospital to check on their Popoola until his death on Wednesday.