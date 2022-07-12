Post VAIDS: FIRS begins full-scale enforcement, prosecution of defaulters

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) would soon commence full-scale enforcement on defaulting taxpayers that failed to take advantage of the amnesty provided by the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) to settle their outstanding tax obligations after the expiration of the programme.

Executive Chairman of the FIRS, Mr Muhammad Nami, who doubles as the Chairman, Joint Tax Board (JTB), stated this in a public notice, he personally signed and titled: “Post-VAIDS Enforcement and Prosecution Exercise,” where he mentioned that a full-scale enforcement exercise, including prosecution, would commence immediately on defaulting taxpayers who did not take advantage of the VAIDS Scheme.

He said: “The Joint Tax Board (JTB) in conjunction with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), is embarking on a full-scale Enforcement Exercise, including prosecution of those defaulting taxable persons who did not take advantage of the Scheme.

“The defaulting Taxpayers will be assessed to tax in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Tax Laws.”

Taxpayers who had outstanding tax liabilities which had previously been declared under the Scheme were encouraged to pay up their outstanding liabilities immediately to avoid having the reliefs granted by the Scheme withdrawn.

The Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS), Executive Order No. 004 of 2017, provided an opportunity for taxpayers who were in default of tax liabilities to voluntarily declare their assets and income, and pay taxes due on them, and in return obtain amnesty from prosecution among other benefits for a 12 month period from the 1st of July, 2017.

The scheme had also provided that upon taking advantage of the amnesty, tax reliefs such as immunity from prosecution for tax offences, immunity from tax audit, waiver of interest, waiver of penalties and the option of spreading payment of outstanding liabilities over a maximum period of three years would be available.

The Executive Order had, however, stated that the consequence of failure to comply with the scheme would be met with liabilities for the offending taxpayer, including liability to pay in full the principal sum, as well as to pay all penalties and interests that have arisen; this also included a comprehensive tax audit for the taxpayer and withdrawal of reliefs granted.

Johannes Oluwatobi Wojuola, Special Assistant to the Executive Chairman, FIRS, (Media & Communication) noted that the Post-VAIDS enforcement and prosecution exercise is coming on the heels of a Post-VAIDS Stakeholders’ Webinar held on June 6, 2022, and organised by the FIRS.

During the Webinar, the Service used the opportunity to explain to stakeholders including consultants and taxpayers the background and successes of the scheme.

The Executive Chairman, FIRS, Mr Nami, during the webinar noted that data from the National Bureau of Statistics, states that over 68 million businesses were active in Nigeria, while less than 20 million of these were active taxpayers.





He noted that this gap in compliance needed to be bridged through enforcement of compliance, and that the Post-VAIDS activities were an avenue for businesses and individuals to voluntarily declare their assets and income, and register to pay tax or face full enforcement action by the Service.

The Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) was set up by the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, the Joint Tax Board (JTB) in collaboration with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

