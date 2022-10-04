Oyo govt seals off premises of collapsed 2-storey building in Ibadan

Oyo State government has sealed off the premises of the collapsed 3-storey building at Ashi Bodija in Ibadan North local government area of Oyo state while the recovery of the trapped goods and wares has commenced.

The seal-off action was taken by the State Ministry of Lands pending the time that government will come out with paper reports on the incident.

It is also aimed at protecting the lives of the residents and passersby in the area.

Tribune Online reports that the building that houses a pentecostal church, supermarket and other business outlets caved in midnight Sunday.

It was also reported that goods and wares worth millions of naira were trapped but no life was lost.

Meanwhile, the members of the United Nation Rescue Corps led by Commander Alamu Michael Olusola has commenced the evacuation of the trapped goods from the debris.

He said his officers have succeeded in the recovery of goods that were trapped when a 3 floors two-storey building collapsed on midnight Sunday.

He said his men conjunction with the officials of the State Police Command, Fire Services, National Emergency Management Agency and other related agencies were drafted to the scene of the incident on Sunday.

He said the evacuation works will continue until the last goods and wares are recovered.

The Commander stated that the officials of the State Ministry of Lands and Housing led by the Commissioner were on the ground on Monday for an on-the-spot assessment.

He added that the sealed-off order was carried out by the Ministry of Lands and Housing.

In his words,” one thing that we appreciate God for is that no life was lost. It was only the properties that were trapped and the organisation is intensifying efforts that they are recovered from the debris.

There is a very big supermarket on the front side and at the other end is a big pharmaceutical store.

Relevant agencies including NEMA, UNRC Police and Fire Services were summoned to the sites when the incident happened on Sunday.





My officers went under the debris to local the affected stores and recovered the trapped goods and wares. The recovered goods have been put in safe custody.

The recovery process will continue tomorrow.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE