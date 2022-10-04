2023: Igbo in Lagos APC hold town hall summit, endorse Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

The Ndigbo in Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday held a Town Hall Summit where they unanimously endorsed the party presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC governorship candidate in the state, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as the candidates they would vote for in the 2023 General elections.

The Ndigbo at the event was held at the Blue Roof Event Hall, Lagos Television, Ikeja, and attended by APC chairman in Lagos, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi; the State Commissioner for Waterfront and infrastructure, Arch. Kabiru Abdulai; Jude Idimogu, the deputy leader of Ndi Igbo in APC and president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos, Sunday Ossai, among other dignitaries, said the endorsement was based on the conviction that they were capable to move the state and Nigeria forward based on their antecedents.

Besides, they said they were supporting Tinubu’s presidential ambition because, they have the assurance that he would not disappoint Nigerians, harping on the fact that he had proven himself when he served as governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007.

Speaking at the event, the Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on drainage and water resources, Mr Joe Igbokwe, who is also the leader of Ndigbo in APC, reiterated the group’s loyalty and commitment to the ruling party, which he said remained their political platform.

Igbokwe said Ndigbo in Lagos APC was resolved to work for the victory of the party and their candidates in the forthcoming general elections, declaring that they would continue to pay back to Lagos as they needed to protect their investments.

“APC is our party, we have taken the decision that APC is our party. I will remain a patriotic and loyal member of this party, and our commitment will bring results.

“We are not into this party because of what will enter our pockets. We will continue to pay back to Lagos, we need to protect our investment.

“We need to work with the ruling party. We will work so hard because this is the idea which time has come. Give us the support and the push to deliver,” Igbokwe said.

Speaking at the event, Lagos APC chairman, Pastor Ojelabi, said there was unity in the state chapter of the party, noting that the gathering of the Ndigbo in the party goes a long way to assure members and supporters that support for APC presidential candidate in the state was on solid ground.

Giving support to the summit, the Chairman of Conference 57 in the state, Hon. Kolade Alabi, who was represented by the Chairman, Igbogbo Bayeku LCDA, Hon. Sesan Daini said a vote for Tinubu- is a vote for progress and development of the country.

“Some said Igbo in Lagos State is not in APC, but I told them that the Igbo that matter are in APC. Go and mobilise the Igbo in your community and your state to vote for APC,” he said.

Alabi, while noting that Tinubu had proven himself when he was governor of Lagos State, challenged the other presidential candidates to present their credentials, which he said can never match that of Tinubu.

