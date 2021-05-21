Oyo govt orders restriction of movement from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for Saturday’s LG poll

Oyo State has announced the restriction of movement of persons and goods within the state between 6:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 22.

In a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, the government declared that the restrictions became necessary to enable voters in the 33 local government areas participate in the election.

The statement indicated that movement of persons and goods will be restricted to enable officials of the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) conduct the election without hindrance.

It directed all registered voters in the state to freely participate in the election and remain law abiding.

The statement, signed by Mrs. Adeosun, read: “In furtherance of the quest for a hitch-free local government election holding on Saturday, May 22, 2021, the Governor of Oyo State, ‘Seyi Makinde, has ordered the restriction of movements between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m on the aforementioned date.

“During the period of the restriction, security operatives will stop unauthorised movement of persons and goods in all parts of the state.

“Only persons on essential duties would be exempted from the restriction order.

“The general public is hereby advised to observe the restriction order avoid any form of brushes with security operatives.

“Indigenes and residents of the state are as well enjoined to go about their duties peacefully while they go out to cast their votes in line with prescribed guidelines of OYSIEC.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Oyo govt orders restriction Oyo govt orders restriction

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Oyo govt orders restriction Oyo govt orders restriction