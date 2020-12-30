Oyo govt cancels morning, afternoon classes, sets January 11 school resumption date

The Oyo State government has announced the cancellation of staggered attendance of classes by students of public and private schools in the state.

This is as it directed all public and private schools (Nursery, Primary, Secondary and Technical Colleges) in the state to resume normal classes, from Monday, January 11, 2021.

A circular with ref. no. EDU.1070/vol.V/T1/24, signed by state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Barrister Olasunkanmi Olaleye, dated 24th December 2020, conveyed this directive.

The latest circular particularly directed the management of schools to ensure the usage of all available infrastructure in the school to ensure required distancing.

It will be recalled that, as a measure to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in schools, the state government had effective September 21 ordered that schools open in order of morning and afternoon session.

The order was that pupils from primary 1, primary 3 and students in classes JSS1 to JSS3 will resume for morning shift from 8 am to 11 am while those in primary 4 to primary 6 and their counterparts in SSS1, SSS2 and SSS3 will resume afternoon shift from the hours of 12noon and 3 pm.

The latest circular had as recipients the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Board of Technical and Vocational Education (BOTAVED), Zonal Inspectors of Education, Local Inspectors of Education, Principals and Headteachers of Public and Private Schools.

The circular titled, Cancellation of Staggered Classes, read in parts, “I wish to remind all stakeholders of the staggered attendance of classes during the first term and that the second term 2020/2021 academic session will commence from Monday 11th January 2021.

“Consequent upon the above, all public and private schools (Nursery, Primary, Secondary and Technical Colleges) in the state are to resume normal classes.

“However, you are to use all available infrastructure in the school suitable for temporary classrooms to ensure required distancing as well as continue to strictly observe other conditions stated in the guidelines for resumption due to COVID-19.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Oyo govt cancels classes Oyo govt cancels classes

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Oyo govt cancels classes Oyo govt cancels classes

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE