A delegate of the Oyo State government led by the Speaker, Honourable Debo Ogundoyin; Senior Special Assistant to the Executive Governor of Oyo State on Project Delivery, Honourable Oluwaseun Abiodun (Laurel); management and staff of the Oyo State Health Science and Technology (OYSCHST), authorities of the Babcock University and a delegate of a professional group, Omituntun Initiative in the Diaspora (OID), converged to play last respect to the late Governing Council Chairman of Oyo State Health Science and Technology (OYSCHST), Dr Aaron Ogundiwin.

Other dignitaries and associates from all walks of life joined the family at the commendation service in honour of the late Associate Professor of Babcock University and State Coordinator of OID, at the Amphitheater, Babcock University, on Wednesday.

Speaking on behalf of the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, the Honourable Ogundoyin noted that Dr Ogundiwin’s death was a great loss to the government and the people of Oyo State following his immense contributions to the development of Oyo State.

“The governor and all of us are all heartbroken because we never saw this coming. His contribution to the Omituntun agenda is massive; he is very dedicated, smart, and intelligent. We have both worked together on various bills and policies that will improve the health college, but unfortunately, he is not around with us to see it through.

“I know that the works he has done are already speaking for him. Sadly, he is no more, but we take solace in knowing that he is in the bosom of the Lord. I pray that God grant him eternal rest as well as grant the entire family the fortitude to bear the great loss,” he added.

The representative of Dr Ogundiwin’s past post-graduating student Supervises, Major General Ramond Uche, described the deceased as a fearless scholar, who lived a life of worthy emulation and high discipline.

“He has no business in this community; he ought to be with us in the barracks because everything about him was spartan,” he added.

In her tribute, the Provost of OYSCHST, Pharm. (Mrs) Oluyemisi Moradeke stressed that the health institution has lost a rare gem, while she described Dr Ogundiwin as a great man full of wisdom and a visionary leader.

The OID Youth Ambassador Coordinator, Mr Ayomide Ogundeji, noted that the State Coordinator of OID was a man of peace and a leader who strives that youth prominently participate in governance.

Also, OID Youth Ambassador Leader, Mr Oluwatobi Ogunlere, in his tribute, said “Dr Aaron’s influence was far-reaching. He was an inspiration to many. He lived a life of relevance and purpose, demonstrating love for God and his neighbours. His acts of kindness were extraordinary, and his commitment to improving lives was commendable. He passionately believed in a better Oyo State and carried the torch for positive change under the banner of Omituntun (OID), giving his all until the end.”

Representative of the Political Science and Public Administration of Babcock University, Dr Eze Michael, said that Dr Ogundiwin sought justice continually and sacrificed a lot to bring back the common good of the institution.

Speaking on behalf of the family, the elder brother of the deceased, noted that the vacuum Dr Ogundiwin left behind, especially in the family cannot be filled and that he would be greatly missed for all his good works.