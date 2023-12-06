The National Population Commission (NPC) on Wednesday flagged off the 2023-2024 National Demographic Health Survey (NDHS).

The survey, which is the eighth edition in three decades, collects data for policy formulation, program planning, monitoring, and evaluation.

Speaking at the event held in Abuja, the Commission’s Chairman, Hon. Nasir Isa Kwarra, explained that the survey is instrumental in providing invaluable insights that inform evidence-based policies, enhance public health interventions, and contribute to the broader development agenda of the country.

He stressed that the data collected and analyzed will not merely be numerical values but will represent the health, aspirations, and challenges of communities.

“….As such, each one of us here, from researchers to administrators and policymakers, holds a critical role in ensuring the success of this survey.

“As we officially launch the 2023-24 NDHS, let’s bear in mind that the impact of our work transcends statistics. It extends to the lives of every individual, every family, and every community in Nigeria,” he added.

On his part, the Minister for Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, said a comprehensive understanding of the country’s demographic and health indicators is crucial in enhancing its economic development strategies.

“Healthier citizens contribute significantly to a more productive workforce, thereby fostering economic growth,” he added.

He noted that the NDHS will provide invaluable insights into healthcare needs, enabling it to allocate resources effectively and invest in initiatives that promote health and well-being, thus fostering economic advancement.