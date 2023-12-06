The Oyo State government has approved contracts for the construction and rehabilitation of inner roads within Ibadan metropolis, totaling 84.75km. This follows Governor ‘Seyi Makinde’s recent commitment to kick-start the rehabilitation and reconstruction of internal roads in Ibadan.

The state government approved the infrastructure briefs at the 8th Executive Council Meeting under Omituntun 2.0. The approved projects include internal roads in the state capital to be handled by construction companies such as Messrs KOPEK, RATCON Construction Company Ltd, Messrs Peculiar Ultimate Concerns Ltd, and Craneburg Construction Company.

During a press briefing, the Commissioner for Public Works and Transport, Prof. Daud Shangodoyin, highlighted that the Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency (OYSROMA) approved the rehabilitation and maintenance of several other roads at a cost of N553,604,734.3 for a three-month duration.

Shangodoyin also provided updates on the 110-kilometer Senator Rashidi Ladoja Circular Road Project, stating that bridges and interchanges on the project have reached over 90% completion. The Executive Council approved the commencement of the 32km road infrastructure component of the project awarded to Messrs Craneburg Construction Company Limited and Messrs KOPEC Construction Company Limited.

Additionally, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, announced that the state government approved the release of N2,791,569,918.28 for the 2023 Federal Government UBEC-OYOSUBEB special intervention counterpart fund. This fund will be utilized for the construction and rehabilitation of education infrastructure and other projects.

Dr. Olatunbosun further mentioned that the state government approved the release of N1 billion for facility upgrade and the take-off grant for the seamless operation of Emmanuel Alayande University of Education, Oyo. He highlighted that the annual Sango Festival received global status as a UNESCO world heritage.

Commissioner Shangodoyin elaborated on the approved briefs, specifying the asphaltic rehabilitation of roads in Ibadan by OYSROMA. He outlined roads for Lot 1 and Lot 2, totaling 84.75km, to be handled by Messrs KOPEC Ltd and RATCON Construction Company. The Commissioner detailed the roads, lengths, and contract sums for each lot.

Shangodoyin also noted that the Executive Council gave approval for the Ministry of Finance to negotiate the terms and conditions of a N150bn AFREXIMBank and Access Bank facility. This funding will be used to finance the Circular Road, which, upon completion, will be concessioned to generate revenue for the state.

Furthermore, the state government approved the supply and installation of smart LED solar-powered streetlights along various routes in Ibadan, aiming to enhance public safety and urban aesthetics.

In other announcements, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Mrs. Toyin Balogun, disclosed that 692 residents of Ajia community would receive compensation amounting to N645 million due to the acquisition of their land for an Air Force Base, a general hospital, and an ICT centre. The compensation underwent a meticulous screening process.

Additionally, the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Prof. Musibau Babatunde, provided an update on the Sustainable Action for Economic Recovery (SAfER) loan scheme. The scheme has benefited 526 residents across the state with loans totaling N152,475,000.

The Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, announced the approval of the Oyo State Rule of Law Authority, designed to guide citizens and residents to be law-abiding.

