Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, on Wednesday, applauded Vice President, Kashim Shettima for expressing support for the new peace initiative in the South East region of the country.

The new peace deal is birthed by an Organization known as Peace in the South East Project (PISE-P) and has gained the endorsement of National Assembly leadership and many other notable Nigerians across the country.

According to the Deputy Speaker, the project is essentially craving for a non-kinetic means of resolving the security and other sociological challenges in the South East, improving infrastructure and achieving political inclusion in the zone.

Hon. Kalu who led a delegation of the members of the organization to interact with Senator Shettima on the initiative, said that PISE-P has gotten the buy-in of the Vice President.

He added that the Vice President gave his nod for non-kinetic measures to ensure that the challenges will be well tackled.

The Deputy Speaker noted that security and national cohesion were well factored into the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stressing that the South East would benefit immensely from the initiative.

Hon. Kalu therefore urged all hands to be on deck to achieve the set objectives.

He said: “We want to change the narrative. We want to have a paradigm shift from what it used to be to what it ought to be.

“We did the same when it was South-south, we are doing the same in the North-East at the moment. And South-South, as you know, has remained a business heaven now.

“What is happening in the South-East now needs an intervention beyond what the government can do.

“And that is why we came up with an organisation called Peace in South-East project to be able to drive this organisation which is based on using non-kinetic means towards resolving the problem of the South-East.

“This will enable us to do a sociological analysis of the causative factors that had given birth to these challenges that we are faced with.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE