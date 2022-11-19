Oyo federal lawmaker distributes 200 laptops to Egbeda/Ona-Ara youths

The lawmaker representing Egbeda/Ona-Ara federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Honourable Akin Alabi, has distributed 200 new laptops worth N3.5 million to selected youths who participated in the three-day digital marketing training facilitated by Servicom, an agency of the federal government.

Alabi handed over the computers to the participants on Saturday at Devine Grace Event Center in Alakia area of Ibadan after successfully completing the training.

He explained that the initiative powered by Servicom was one of the federal government initiatives geared towards empowering Nigerian youths, especially startups and existing entrepreneurs, on better ways to drive traffic for their businesses and also learn the basics of running a successful business in the harsh economic environment.

The lawmaker who appreciated the speaker of the house, Femi Gbajabiamila for his support and leadership style noted that he was able to facilitate the initiative to his constituency because the leader gave all the support needed to make it a reality.

Honourable Alabi who further explained that the empowerment programme for today (Saturday) was basically for the youth disclosed that during the one-week event put aside to flag off his second term campaign, different empowerment programmes for different calibre of people were also done, with commissioning of different infrastructural facilities.

He said if given the opportunity to represent his constituents again, he will build on all the good initiatives aimed at making life meaningful for his constituents by multiplying the efforts in order to spread the dividends of democracy to his people.

He reeled out his scorecard in the past three years to include youth empowerment, women empowerment, constituency development, improvement of education, infrastructural development, constituency outreach, brilliant representation at the upper chamber with the presentation of developmental motions and bills and lots more, noting that he is ready to do more if his constituents are ready to trust him again with their votes.

He however pleaded with the lucky participants to help propagate the good news and also utilise all the laptops to build their personal capacity and also expand their business.

While he emphasissed that a lot more developmental initiatives can be achieved and facilitated to the constituency, he implores the electorate at his constituency to consider voting for the ruling party at all levels as this will go a long way in helping to spread the dividends of democracy.