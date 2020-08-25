Oyo farmlands constantly invaded by herdsmen, Lawmakers cry out

The Oyo State House of Assembly has decried incessant attacks on farmers in Oriire Local Government Area of Ogbomoso and other parts of the state by suspected Fulani cattle herders.

Lawmakers raised this concern when Majority leader, Honourable Sanjo Adedoyin, and Honourable Jacob Bamigboye representing Oriire constituency raised a matter of urgent public importance on the need to protect lives and properties of farmers in Oriire Local Government on Tuesday’s plenary.

The motion pointed to the recent invasion of farmlands in Alaropo and Bolorunduro villages in Oriire Local Government Area by herdsmen.

Reading the motion, Honourable Adedoyin mentioned that a farmer in Boluwaduro had his hand cut off recently, while a farmer was attacked last month in Alaropo.

He also gave instances of the raping of a farmer’s daughter and destruction of farmlands by suspected Fulani herders in Ogbomoso zone of the state.

Bemoaning incessant herdsmen attacks, Bamigboye noted that farmers in Tewure, Araromi, Igbo Eleru, Animashaun, Onikoko, Budo-Afa, Kango, Oko-Oba areas of Ogbomoso zone had tales of woes.

Bamigboye decried that Fulani herders brazenly use their animals to graze on the host’s farmlands, with security agencies not fairly adjudicating over farmers/herders farmland invasion issues.

In his contribution, Honourable Dele Adeola representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju constituency wondered why the anti-grazing law in the state was not effected.

He also stressed the need for security agencies to be called to task to implement the anti-grazing law in the state.

Giving various instances, Honourable Wumi Oladeji of Ogbomoso North constituency decried the pervasiveness of invasion of farmlands across the state that has gone unchecked.

Speaking, Chief Whip, Honourable Hakeem Adedibu, fingered traditional rulers for aiding the continued penetration of Fulanis of the state by selling the lands.

Pointing to the continued failure of security agencies to effectively prevent herdsmen invasion of farmlands, Minority Leader, Honourable Asimiyu Alarape warned that residents may have to be courageous and take to personally defending themselves.

As a matter of urgency, the Assembly urged the executive arm of government to constitute Amotekun in the state, while urging security agencies to handle farmers/herders cases with fairness and equity.

Ruling on the matter, Speaker of the Assembly, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin directed the Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources to liaise with the executive arm on modalities for the implementation of the Open Rearing and Grazing Regulations Law, 2019 while the House Committee on Security and Strategy was mandated to update the legislature on the Amotekun corps.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oyo farmlands invaded by herdsmen

Nigeria’s Economy Shrank By 6.10% In Q2 2020 — NBS

NIGERIA’S Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in real terms declined by -6.10 per cent (year-on-year) in Q2 2020, thereby ending the three-year trend of low but positive real growth rates recorded since the 2016/17 recession. This is according to the second quarter (Q2) GDP report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday. When compared with Q2 2019, which recorded a growth of 2.12 per cent, the Q2 2020 growth…

Oyo farmlands invaded by herdsmen