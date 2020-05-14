Oyo Environment Commissioner, Ayoola dies after two weeks illness

Oyo Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Mr Kehinde Ayoola is dead.

Ayoola had been indisposed for about two weeks and died in a hospital in Ibadan, on Thursday.

Ayoola only reported to the office only about twice last week.

Several top officials of the state government at State Secretariat, Ibadan, were seen in a sober mood, making frantic calls and zooming off to the hospital where Ayoola died

The late also served as Speaker of the state house of Assembly.

