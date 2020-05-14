COVID-19: Tambuwal commends FMN on PPE donation

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has expressed appreciation to the board and management of the Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) Plc for the donation of Personnel Protection Equipment (PPE) to assist in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the special adviser on media and publicity to the Governor Tambuwal, Muhammed Bello, and released to journalists in the state on Thursday.

According to Governor Tambuwal, the FMN’s gesture is “a further demonstration of its friendship” as a company and that of its Chairman, Mr John Coumantaros.

“The donation came at a time when we need every support to combat the tide of COVID-19 in the state. It is a good gesture from Mr Coumantaros, an American whose business is yet to be established in Sokoto and is far removed from the problems here.”

Tambuwal handed over the donated items including 1000 N95 masks, 10,000 gloves, 30 coveralls (TVEK), 100 coveralls (no-woven) and 30 goggles, to the Chairman of the Task Force on COVID-19, Dr Muhammad Ali Inname.

Donating the items meant “for the protection of health workers in order to ensure their safety,” FMN in a letter presented to the governor by its representative, commended the state government “for the steps taken so far to curb the spread of the novel COVID-19 disease.”

“During these trying times, we need to come together as a people to fight the scourge of the COVID-19 virus which is casting a shadow on our way of life in Nigeria and the world,” noted the letter.

