Oyo deputy governor impeached, Bayo Lawal sworn in new deputy governor

Deputy governor of Oyo State, Mr Rauf Olaniyan has been impeached from office.

Olaniyan’s removal followed the state Assembly’s adoption of the report of the seven-man panel constituted by the chief judge to investigate allegations of gross misconduct against the deputy governor at its plenary on Monday.

The Assembly, with only lawmakers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) present at the day’s plenary, approved Olaniyan’s removal from office leaning on section 188(9) of the 1999 constitution (as amended).

As read by majority leader of the Assembly, Honourable Sanjo Adedoyin, the deputy governor was found culpable, indicted of all allegations, all complaints in the Chief Kolade Molade led panel report.

The panel had recommended the removal of the deputy governor alleging that Olaniyan ignored its summons and failed to file his defence/response to allegations levelled against him.

The panel said it was dismayed at “deliberate refusal, disregard and disrespect on the part of the respondent (Olaniyan) to appear before the panel.”

Among allegations raised against Olaniyan was that his company, AYOD Nigeria secured a contract and forced the diversion of N10,250,000 to his private pocket.

According to the report, a witness told the panel that he was exposed to blackmail, intimidation, harassment for refusal to forward part and divert the contract sum approved for AYOD Nigeria to his private pocket.

In what was termed, “greed, avarice and abuse of oath and office,” the report also fingered Olaniyan for failure to execute the deputy governor’s lodge due to his insistence to personally collect N40million.

In addition, Olaniyan was removed for alleged gross insubordination.

A witness was quoted in the report as saying that the deputy governor consistently refused to attend events, occasions and state functions despite WhatsApp messages sent to him that were ticked as read.

The report said Olaniyan’s absence at state gatherings amounted to flagrant disobedience, misconduct and insubordination to the orders of the governor.

Minutes after approving the panel report for removal of the Oyo state deputy governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan, the state Assembly approved of the nomination of Mr Bayo Lawal as the next deputy governor of the state.





This came after Speaker of the Assembly, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin read a letter from Governor Seyi Makinde seeking the Assembly’s approval of his nomination of Lawal as deputy governor.

Hours after, Lawal was sworn in as deputy governor, at an event which had in attendance Governor Seyi Makinde; state chief judge, Munta Abimbola; speaker of the state Assembly, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin; chairman, Oyo PDP, Dayo Ogungbenro among others.

At the ceremony held at state executive council chambers, Oyo governor’s office, Ibadan, the state chief judge, Munta Abimbola administered the oath of allegiance and oath of office on the new deputy governor.

Speaking after the administration of the oaths, Governor Seyi Makinde said the state hoped to benefit from his wealth of wisdom and experience.

Makinde echoed that the post of deputy governor was one of trust, but added that the interest of the people of the state should be first priority.

Assigning specific duties, Makinde said the deputy governor will supervise the State Housing Corporation, the state Road Maintenance Agency and the Ministry of Justice.

Addressing journalists after his swearing-in, Bayo Lawal said he is in a position of trust and loyalty to the constitution and to the governor.

Lawal added that he also had the task to complement the achievements of the Makinde administration.