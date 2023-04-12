By Wale Akinselure

The Oyo State House of Assembly, on Wednesday, gave the state government the nod to deduct five per cent at source as consultancy fee for the recovery of the backlog of stamp duties owed the state government.

The state government had, in the letter, added that the request was also targeted at the Governor Seyi Makinde administration reconciling its various accounts.

Though details of the executive resolution were not made known, the deputy speaker, Honourable Abiodun Fadeyi, who presided over the plenary, slammed the gavel in favour of the request from the executive arm.

The request may not be unconnected with a request by states wanting the Supreme Court to restrain the Federal Government or its agents from appointing anyone to collect stamp duties on individual persons’ transactions within the respective states.

Wednesday’s plenary also saw the Assembly confirm the appointment of Mrs Iyabo Yerima as Chief Judge of Oyo State.

This came after Yerima appeared before the House and the presentation of a report by the House Committee on Public Petitions and Judiciary led by Honourable Akeem Mustapha which screened Yerima.

Yerima, during her appearance, gave her commitment to the restoration of dignity and rebrand of the state judiciary to be the pride of the West.