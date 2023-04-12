Former Senator Dino Melaye has accused the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, of promoting a southern presidential agenda because he was not selected as the vice-presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general elections.

Speaking in an interview with AIT, Melaye alleged that Wike called him 19 times in two hours, begging to be made Atiku Abubakar’s running mate.

“I want to tell you that Wike is a pretentious character, a liar and he has no iota of integrity. Wike was calling me when Atiku Abubakar was to announce his running mate. I have records and I have printed it out and I am waiting for him. He called me 19 times in 2 hours, begging us to convince Atiku Abubakar to make him the Vice Presidential candidate, to the extent that he was at the airport,” Melaye claimed.

Melaye went further to accuse Wike of being unprincipled and lacking integrity. He said that Wike’s push for a southern presidency was borne out of his desperation to become the vice-presidential candidate in the last elections.

Melaye said that he had evidence to prove that Wike was lobbying and begging him and others to convince Atiku to pick him as his running mate.

“I have a video, he spent hours in the airport waiting for me to call him to say Atiku has picked you as Vice President, he was at the airport waiting, calling me, calling my brother and friend we were in the senate together was also calling me that day, I have witnesses, I even gave the phone Abdul Ningi to speak with him, I gave the phone to senator Uzamere to speak with him, he was begging all of us promising heaven and earth, Atiku should announce him, it was around 1 or so that I told him; Oga, nobody go give you vice president.

That was when he left and then flew back; so the man was so desperate to be Vice President because you didn’t get it; you now started a southern agenda,” Melaye alleged.

Melaye also accused Wike of pushing for the chairmanship of the PDP to go to the north so as not to affect his ambition of becoming president.

“Wike was the one who brought Ayu, he was the one who sponsored Ayu and that was why Wike made all the governors endorse Ayu and that was why there was no election in the national chairman’s office during the convention, Ayu was unopposed. You are the one that brought Ayu so when did you now realize that Ayu is a northerner but he was doing that, at that time to satisfy his own selfish ambition of becoming the Presidential candidate from the south so he doesn’t want the chairmanship at that time to go to the south so that it will not affect his ambition of becoming president from the south so he pushed the chairmanship to the north and thinking that he will be able to bribe Ayu to choose him as the presidential candidate when Ayu refused to do the wrong thing then Ayu became an enemy,” Melaye claimed.

Finally, Melaye questioned Wike’s credibility, stating that he should not be taken seriously because he was under the influence of alcohol.

