Oyo State House of Assembly has condoled with the leader of the House, Honourable Sanjo Adedoyin over the death of his son, Faith.

Faith Adedoyin, a final year student of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomosho, was one of three victims who lost their lives in a lone ghastly motor accident that occurred at Ojudu bridge, Ilobu in Irepodun Local government area of Osun state.

The victims, largely 500-level accounting students, were returning from an excursion to Erin-Ijesha waterfall, Osun, as part of activities marking their final year, on Wednesday evening, when their bus had an accident and went up in flames.

In a condolence message on behalf of the Assembly, the Chairman, House Committee on Information and Public Affairs, Honourable Waheed Akintayo described the death of Faith Adedoyin as painful, a rude shock and heavy to swallow .

The message read, “The news of his demise was received with a deep sense of loss but in total submission to the will of the Almighty, Unquestionable and all knowing God whose ways transcend human knowledge.

“On behalf of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin and other Honourable members, we pray that the Lord comforts , grant Hon. Sanjo Adedoyin and entire family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“We just want you to know that our thoughts are with you and your family. We are wishing you and your family courage and peace during this time of mourning.”

