The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Ibadan has dismissed a petition filed by Hon Ajibola Muraina, the APC House of Representatives candidate in Ibarapa Central/North ward constituency challenging the victory of the PDP candidate, Dr Anthony Adepoju, for being frivolous and lacking merit.

The tribunal, on Tuesday, dismissed Muraina’s petition against Adepoju on lack of merit with an additional fine of N1.5 million.

Muraina had approached the tribunal to challenge the victory of Adepoju, popularly known as Ibarapa Kan in the February 25 National Assembly election.

He had, in his petition, alleged non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act and over-voting in three wards to favour Adepoju in the February 25 general elections.

The tribunal said that the petitioner was unable to establish the complaint in the petition and failed to prove the alleged over-voting in three wards.

It awarded a substantial cost of N1.5 million against the petitioner, asking him to pay N500,000 each to Adepoju, PDP and INEC.





Mr Sola Adeleke, the PDP Chairmanship candidate in Ibarapa Central Local Government, has congratulated the lawmaker, PDP family in the constituency and Oyo State on the verdict.

He described the tribunal’s verdict as a victory for democracy, saying the judgment was evident that the PDP remained the party to beat in the Ibarapa zone and Oyo State.

Adeleke urged the public to have faith in the PDP’s triumph in the forthcoming Local Government election, instilling confidence in the hearts of the people by guaranteeing them victory.

Meanwhile, some supporters of the party have commended Adeleke for his unwavering confidence, saying his confidence in PDP’s ability to succeed demonstrated his commitment to the cause.

They said that his call on the people to remain steadfast and hopeful serves as a rallying cry for the party’s supporters, especially on the cusp of such a crucial election.

