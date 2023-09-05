Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) and a technology skills developing company, INGRYD have collaborated to sponsor 4000 Lagos residents on tech skills.

The Tech Skills include Java, Data Science, Cybersecurity and Linus.

Speaking on this development, The Director of Programs, LSETF, Mrs Omolara Adewumi, explained that the partnership is to meet the need level of unemployment in the state.

Mrs Omolara noted that the challenge in the country is skills mismatch; Hence, the immediate intervention to correct the anomaly.

She said the beneficiaries would be trained and immediately get jobs, adding that the program is for those who are at the middle level in the sector.

The Director, therefore, expressed optimism that 60,000 residents would have been trained in the next 5 years.

Speaking also, The Managing Director, INGRYD, Khadijat Abdulkadri, explained that the partnership is about converting burden to a productive workforce.





Khadijat said eventually, bad things would be turned into good thing.

The MD said they are empowering people for innovation and preparing them for the workforce.

According to her, the application starts from 5th of September and closes 5th of October, 2023.

She noted that the partnership will close the doors to ‘Japa Syndrome’ in Nigeria

