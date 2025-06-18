Oyo 2027: Push for Oke-Ogun governor and potential hopefuls

By: Khalid Imran

The discourse around rotational governorship in Oyo State is gaining significant momentum, driven by calls for equity and justice from zones that have not held the top office since the advent of the 1999 political dispensation.

At the forefront of this movement is Ègbé Àjosepò Fún Ìtésíwájú Gbogbo Wa, a forum with strong roots in the Oke-Ogun and Ibarapa axes of Oyo State. Their primary objective is to address zonal marginalization and ensure an indigene from Oke-Ogun emerges as governor in 2027. Despite its relatively recent formation, the forum’s core mission has already captured the attention of key stakeholders within Oyo State, at the federal level in Abuja, and among the Nigerians in the diaspora.

Recently, there was a meeting between stakeholders of ‘Egbe Àjosepò Fún Ìtésíwájú Gbogbo Wa’ and Ayeniyi Ajewole, President-General of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigene (CCII), at Ibadan House, Oke-Aremo, Ibadan. The discussions reportedly centered on the imperative for rotational governorship and the emergence of an Oke-Ogun indigene as the state’s leader in 2027.

As the push for fairness and justice intensifies, information gathered suggests that the movement has indeed captured the attention of Ibadan’s opinion leaders and influential decision-makers. While they are considering how power should be shifted, they are particularly focused on four key criteria that could serve as prerequisites for an Oke-Ogun indigene to emerge as governor in 2027:

Integrity: Aspirants must possess unblemished integrity. This means that individuals, whether career politicians, business moguls, or technocrats, should not have been indicted by any court of competent jurisdiction or subjected to credible investigation by anti-graft agencies.

Religious tolerance: Prospective candidates must demonstrate genuine religious tolerance, guarding against any form of religious sentiment or fanaticism that could lead to favouring one religious group over the general populace.

Strong political connections: Gubernatorial aspirants within the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Oke-Ogun should be close allies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Similarly, those in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) must be close associates of Governor Seyi Makinde. These established connections with influential political leaders are considered a significant factor by prominent Ibadan indigenes.

The fourth criterion emphasizes widespread popularity, which is crucial for securing victory. Candidates must have deep, productive, and impactful connections within Ibadan and demonstrate their ability to mobilize at the grassroots level.

Potential Oke-Ogun gubernatorial hopefuls beyond these criteria, findings suggest that the following individuals from Oke-Ogun are considered qualified and noteworthy, with ongoing efforts to persuade them to enter the gubernatorial race:

Chief AbdulJeleel Abiodun Owonikoko, a native of Iseyin, Iseyin Local Government, is a significant figure in this conversation. As the son of the late political titan, Chief Kazeem Omoshalewa Owonikoko, he carries a notable political legacy. He is the current Baamofin of Oke-Ogun land and holds the distinction of being the first Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) from the region. A highly respected lawyer and technocrat, Owonikoko is also recognized as a close ally and lawyer to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Aside his strong connection with influential people of Ìbàdàn, his late father had in those days maintained firm synergy with the great men like late Chief Richard Akinjide SAN, who was the Attorney General of the Federation during Shehu Shagari administration, late Chief Adisa Akinloye, the NPN national Chairman during second Republic, late Chief Lamidi Ariyibi Adedibu and late Chief Ganiyu Ajimobi who was an honourable colleague to Baba Owonikoko in the western region era.

Another prominent name is Hon Taoreed Shina Abiola Peller, also from Iseyin. A chieftain of the PDP and the Ayedero of Yorubaland, Peller is a former member of the House of Representatives whose popularity extends beyond Oyo State across Nigeria. He is widely seen as a strong contender should power shift to Oke-Ogun in 2027. Late Moshood Peller lived his entire life in Ibadan and that gave him an opportunity to relate passionately with Ibadan people, also with Hon. Peller whose name rings like a bell across the length and breadth of Ibadanland.

Rauf Olaniyan, the immediate past Deputy Governor of Oyo State, hails from Igboho, Oorelope Local Government. His presence commands respect among Ibadan Indigenes, and he is known to have strong connections with influential figures in Ibadan. His abode in Ibadan from his early days in life had given numerous advantages to know many people of timber and calibre, not only but also his kindness has earned him much recognition and noble reputation.

The name Amofin Beulah Adeoye resonates among gubernatorial hopefuls whose candidacy appeals to Ibadan. A strong PDP chieftain from Ipapo in Itesiwaju local government, he may be a relatively new entrant into mainstream politics but maintains a deep relationship with Governor Makinde.

Senator Hosea Ayoola, popularly known as ‘Alleluyah,’ from Igbojaye in Itesiwaju local government, is an influential PDP stakeholder. A former member of the Senate and a former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, his name commands considerable respect across Oyo State.

Abdurraheem Adebayo Shittu, a chieftain of the APC from Saki, is another notable candidate. As a former Minister of Communications and a former member of the old Oyo State House of Assembly, he maintains a good rapport with Ibadan people, and his caliber speaks volumes about his personality.

Finally, Sir Riliwan Aleshinloye, an indigene of Iseyin, is a Lagos-based socialite held in high esteem by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He served as a local government chairman in Lagos State from 1999 to 2007.

Imran writes from Okeho, Oyo State.