US-based NGO launches scholarship initiatives for street urchins, indigent children

A United States-based non-governmental organisation, Rescue the Hopeless Mission, has launched an initiative aimed at transforming the lives of vulnerable children and adults in Nigeria through a series of humanitarian and evangelistic efforts.

Pastor Toba Ajibero of Southtown Baptist Church in Minnesota, USA, who announced the organisation’s plans at a press conference held at New Frontiers Television, Ibadan, said the mission is committed to improving the lives of street children, urchins, and the vulnerable in Nigeria.

Pastor Ajibero, who also serves as President of the Board of Rescue the Hopeless Mission, described the initiative as a divine mandate focused on reaching “the poorest of the poor” in Nigeria.

He said the mission was launched in 2021 with a dual vision of spreading the gospel and restoring hope to individuals in desperate situations.

“We believe in catching the young ones for Jesus early, while also providing for their basic physical needs,” Ajibero stated.

He announced that the organisation, in collaboration with African Hope Ministry, will embark on a week-long outreach targeting street children, children with special needs, and vulnerable adults. He added that the outreach will provide free medical care, relief materials, and spiritual support.

According to him, the outreach is scheduled to begin in Kole, Ojo area of Ibadan, before moving to Lagun community in Lalupon. Later in the week, the team will partner with the Social Ministries Department of the Nigerian Baptist Convention to minister to widows in Molete, Ibadan.

As part of its long-term plans, Rescue the Hopeless Mission is working towards launching a free secondary school in September 2025, which will offer scholarships to at least 20 indigent students.

Pastor Ajibero urged Nigerians to support the organisation’s vision, emphasising that addressing the needs of street children and other marginalised groups is a shared societal responsibility.

Also speaking at the event, Director of Missions at Southtown Baptist Church, Pastor Chris Reinertson, highlighted the spiritual motivation behind the outreach.

“We are simply following the example of Jesus Christ—using our hands and voices to serve the vulnerable,” he said.

Deacon Mark Dougherty, another representative of the church and the NGO, explained that African Hope Ministry serves as an extension of Rescue the Hopeless Mission, and the outreach presents a vital opportunity to provide for young people who lack access to basic services.

In response, Rev. Eben Durodola, General Manager of New Frontiers Television, pledged the station’s full support for the mission’s work, commending the team for their dedication to both humanitarian service and gospel propagation.

