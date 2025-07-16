Oyo 2027: Aborisade declares interest for governorship position

A Nigerian Lawyer and Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Niyi Aborisade, has formally declared his intention to run for Oyo State governorship seat in the 2027 general elections under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Aborisade, who is also a human rights activist, made the announcement in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Wednesday during a meeting with party members and his supporters in Egbeda local government.

Speaking at the gathering, he emphasised his readiness to serve the state with integrity and vision, with the aim of moving the state forward.

He stated that he is running to make a positive change in the state and to sustain the legacy of the current governor, Seyi Makinde.

He also expressed confidence in his chances of becoming the party’s flag bearer in the upcoming election.

Aborisade’s declaration adds to the growing list of political figures positioning themselves ahead of the next gubernatorial race in Oyo, as Nigerians increasingly demand effective governance.

“I’m up to the task, I want to move this state forward, I want to ensure that our state of origin becomes one of the best states in the country and I believe I can do it because I have what it takes to make Oyo state better, he asserted.

“As a human rights activist for over 30 years, I have been clamouring for good governance. Now is the time for me to bring good governance to the people of Oyo state. I am going to change things positively for the good people of Oyo State.

“I am the best candidate for the seat because I have better chance than other candidates in the state, I have the quality to emerge as the best governor of Oyo state.

“Governor Seyi Makinde is doing well in his administration in the state, so far so good, he has done tremendously well and we will love to sustain his legacy and as well do better for this state”, he concluded.

