Barack, Michelle Obama laugh off divorce rumours in joint podcast appearance

Former US President, Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama have publicly addressed the divorce rumors that have surrounded their marriage over the past year — and they’re not holding back the laughter.

Barack joined Michelle and her brother, Craig Robinson, on the latest episode of the siblings’ podcast, IMO, released on Wednesday. Although the episode focused on parenting and raising boys, the trio began with a light-hearted take on the persistent rumors about the Obamas’ relationship.

“Wait, you guys like each other?” Robinson teased as Barack entered the conversation.

Michelle replied with a laugh, “Oh yeah, the rumor mill.”

Barack then added jokingly, “She took me back. It was touch and go for a while.”

Robinson continued the banter, saying, “It’s so nice to have you both in the same room together,” prompting Michelle to quip, “I know, ’cause when we aren’t, folks think we’re divorced.”

Speculation about the Obamas’ marriage began earlier this year when Barack appeared alone at several major public events, including former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral and President Donald Trump’s second inauguration.

Michelle later addressed her absence from those events, explaining on the July 9 episode of IMO that with her daughters grown and her husband no longer in office, she now feels empowered to make decisions based on her own needs.

“This stage in life for me is the first time that I have been completely free,” she said.

On the latest episode, Michelle reiterated that the rumors about marital troubles are unfounded.

“There hasn’t been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quittin’ my man. And we’ve had some really hard times,” she said. “We have had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures, and I have become a better person because of the man I’m married to.”

The couple, who married in Chicago in 1992, have long shared their bond with the public. On Valentine’s Day this year, Barack posted a photo of the two on Instagram with the caption: “Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away.”

Michelle posted the same photo on her page, writing: “If there’s one person I can always count on, it’s you, @BarackObama. You’re my rock. Always have been. Always will be.”

