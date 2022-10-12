Oyinlola, South-West PDP leaders meet on Atiku’s campaigns

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West met in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Wednesday to strategise on the zonal campaigns for the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The meeting which was held at the South West zonal office of the party was presided over by the National Vice Chairman of the party in the zone, Hon Soji Adagunodo and the coordinator of Atiku/Okowa campaigns in the southwest, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

Apart from zonal officers of the party who were in attendance, chairmen of the party in Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo and Ekiti states were also in attendance.

Prince Oyinlola told the media after the meeting that it was the first engagement he had with the officers of the party in the southwest since his appointment as the zonal coordinator of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaigns.

He disclosed that the meeting deliberated on the strategies to adopt in marketing the party and its candidates and particularity, launching the presidential campaigns in the zone.

He described the deliberations as very fruitful even as he declared that the PDP was ready to prove that it is the dominant party in the South West.

