CAN gives APC governorship candidate, Folarin, in Oyo condition for membership support in 2023

The Christian Association of Nigeria has given the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Teslim Folarin, condition for its membership support in 2023.

The CAN Coordinator for Ibadan North Local Government Area of Oyo State, Rev Titus Morakinyo, gave the condition while receiving an audience visiting APC governorship candidate in his office in Ibadan, on Wednesday

He disclosed that the party’s programme would determine the kind of support to be given to its governorship candidate in Oyo state, Senator Teslim Folarin in the 2023 general elections.

Morakinyo said: “What we need is competent and reliable governance for everything to fall in place, in terms of education, security, social amenities if there is good governance, the country will be better.

“If they are willingly to serve the people, the people are ready to serve them. CAN does not have anything against them except for the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“They ought to have informed the people, carry the Christians along when they were making that decision if they have known that they will come back, If you recognise some important stakeholders, carry them along when there is a crucial issue or decision to be made.

“Once the party knows that is how it will be, they should have made consultations before now.”

Teslim assured the association of good governance with a promise not to disappoint Christians and other segments of society.

He said Christians were critical stakeholders in politics of the state and promised that they would be adequately represented if he wins.

