Oyetola left N76bn debt in salaries, pensions, not N14bn in cash ― Osun govt

Osun state government on Thursday said it has uncovered a monumental debt in salaries, pensions, and insurance commitments incurred by the administration of Mr Gboyega Oyetola amounting to N76 billion.

He however debunked the claim by the former Governor of the state that he left N14bn in cash for the new government among other bogus claims.

The spokesperson to the Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke in a statement in Osogbo, said, the revelation was made by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Mrs Bimpe Ogunlumade, while briefing officials of the new administration on the financial status of the state on Thursday.

“The disclosure was contrary to the claim by the former Governor that he left N14bn in cash for the new government among other bogus claims that have now been found to be an outright falsehood.

“The breakdown of the salaries and pension-related liabilities as disclosed by the Permanent Secretary are as follows:

(I) Salary: N29,875,191,128.64

(II) Pension Arrears: N45,375,237,693.40

(III) Group Life Assurance Scheme: N554,644,028.97

Total: N75,805,072,851.01

“The public is advised that this is not the total debt left by the past administration as briefings on other sources of liabilities continue tomorrow,” he stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

GoG Pirates Switching From Kidnapping To Oil Theft — Report

The Gulf of Guinea (GoG) is witnessing a shift in the dynamics of piracy, with criminal networks moving away from targeting commercial ships to oil bunkering, theft and illegal fishing…

‘Parental Guidance Needed For Proper Use Of Social Media’

Parental guidance has been identified as the antidote for social media abuse by the youth.

The Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Abayomi Arigbabu said this during the seminar titled…





‘Many Nigerian Women Still Unable To Afford Menstrual Pads’

NATIONAL President, Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria (MWAN), Dr Kemi Otolorin says 25 per cent of Nigerian women cannot access water, enough funds to buy menstrual pads and toilet facilities…

As Wind Of Uncertainty Blows Over Take Off Of Nigeria Air

FOLLOWING the indefinite suspension of the take-off of the much publicized Nigeria Air/Ethiopian Airlines deal as a result of litigations, mixed reactions have continued to trail the controversial sabotage…

Inadequate Working Equipment Contributes To Brain Drain ― Wike

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has said that the lack of adequate working equipment in the country is a major contributor to the huge brain drain Nigeria is currently facing…

EDITORIAL: FG’s $1bn Recovery Claim Amidst Rising Poverty

LAST week, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, was apparently in a joyous mood making one of the Federal Government’s usually confident declarations. Malami revealed that the Muhammadu Buhari administration…