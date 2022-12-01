Governor Adeleke frowns at delay in payment of November salary

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke on Thursday frowned at the delay in the payment of November salary, ordering the submission of salary schedule to relevant office within 24 hours.

The governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, quoted the governor to have given the order after taking a briefing from the State Ministry of Finance.

He however stated in a statement that the governor had “instructed the desk officer to ensure complete submission by outstanding agencies.”

He explained that top officials of the ministry had attributed the delay in salary payment to the failure of some agencies to submit their salary schedule on time.

Governor Adeleke consequently directed immediate conclusion of the processes, affirming that his administration is averse to inconveniences the delay has forced on the state workforce.

