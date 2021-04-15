Oyetola charges newly-installed Salu of Edun-Abon on tolerance

Osun State governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola on Thursday charged a traditional ruler in the state, the Salu of Edun-Abon, Oba Oladepo Olatunji Kehinde on tolerance while administering the affairs of the town.

The governor made the charge during the presentation of Staff of Office to the traditional ruler at the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Abere.

Oyetola, who was represented by his Special Adviser, Hon. Adeosun Rasaki, commended the people for ensuring peace in the ancient town after three years of tussle that heralded the announcement of Oba Oladepo, noting that peace is necessary to enable his administration to bring adequate development to the area.

Governor Oyetola, however, urged the monarch to rule his people with the fear of God and always listen to them and consult widely on any decision he wishes to take so that they would all have a sense of belonging.

While responding, Oba Oladepo thanked the governor, his subjects both at home and in diaspora for believing in him and standing by him since November 2018.

Oba Oladepo assured them of a new dawn in the town, thereby calling on them to join hands with him in his bid to make Edunabon a great place among the comity of towns in the state.

For those he contested with for the stool, Oba Oladepo said he has taken many reconciliation steps for peace to reign, notably among was the withdrawal of arson case he filed against them.

He stressed that there can be no progress or development in the atmosphere of chaos, urging them to come together, bring their brilliant ideas to the table as they all have no other place to call theirs aside Edun-Abon.

