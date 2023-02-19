Israel Arogbonlo

Founder and Senior Pastor of Living Faith Church aka Winners’ Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has urged Nigerians to vote leaders with capacity and character ahead of Saturday’s presidential election.

Addressing worshippers during a sermon on Sunday at the Winners Chapel, Oyedepo advised the electorates to vote wisely.

According to him, Nigeria is not an entity or property but a people who are not for sale.

His words; ” “I am for the peace and stability of Nigeria, Nigeria is not for sale. We are not an entity or property, we’re a people and we are not for sale.

“You do not need to be a billionaire to be a president, you need capacity, you need character and we have them in every part of the country, everyone is free to join a party, but if you do not join the wellbeing of this nation, you are in problem.

“It will take an emergency intervention to revive this nation in gross distress. This week is decisive, so vote wisely. Vote for a leader with capacity and character.”

