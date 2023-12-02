The Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, has vowed to consistently reinforce the fight against human rights abuses and all forms of social injustices in the state to create an egalitarian society devoid of unwarranted class differences.

Oyebanji said his commitment to the entrenchment of social justice makes him placed high premium on provision of various legal and institutional supports for the vulnerable to entrench economic and social balancing in the system.

The governor spoke in Ikogosi Resort Centre, Ikogosi Ekiti, at the weekend while declaring open a two-day retreat for social work practitioners in Ekiti, organised by the office of the First Lady and Ekiti State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

The retreat with the theme, ‘Enhancing Effective Social Work Practice in Ekiti State’ had in attendance Civil Society Organisations(CSOs) , social workers, public servants and other stakeholders as participants, signposting the flagship of activities marking the 16 days of activism against gender based violence.

Oyebanji, represented by his Deputy, Chief Monisade Afuye, applauded the social workers in the state for being supportive of the government to tame human rights infringements and gender balancing.

The governor said the programme would further equip the social workers with better skills to be able to discharge their duties to the target population.

Oyebanji said social work is a profession that is devoted to helping vulnerable and communities work through challenges they face, assuring that his government will continually provide the workers with necessary social and legal instruments that will ease their humanitarian jobs.

He said his government has always been opening the vistas of partnership with private individuals and corporate organisations in the running of government, charging the practitioners to continually support his government to achieve the task of ridding Ekiti of injustice.

According to him, “Let me state again that this administration will not tolerate violation of human rights in any form or context. Our shared prosperity vision is for our dear state to be a land of peace, opportunities, and progress. A land of honour in which the people and community can reap the fruits of their labour in dignity, good health and safety.

“We know that no government can solve today’s social problems all alone. It takes all of us together. This administration will deepen its partnership with civil society organisations in practical ways.”

Oyebanji commended the First Lady of Ekiti State, and the commissioner for Ministry of Women Affairs, Mrs Peju Babafemi for midwifing such a well-designed programme that will stimulate brilliant and workable ideas on how to take the state forward in becoming a model in social work practice in the country.

In her submission, the Ekiti State First Lady, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji, said the quest to rout violence against women and children out of Ekiti, is a collective one, adding that the rising cases of human rights abuses called for all hands to be on deck to restore orderliness and safety to the vulnerable.

Mrs Oyebanji, represented by the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Babafemi, said social workers must be abreast of the 21st century rescue strategies for the victims of violence, saying this programme will offer hope as professionals will cross fertilise ideas on how to achieve the goal.

She said her pet project, Widows and Orphans Hope Project (WAOH) , was set up to bring succour and steadfast commitment to defend the rights of the less privileged, who became vulnerable on account of age, disabilities and other circumstances, describing the struggle as being imperative for everyone to support, because it borders on human rights protection and existence of humanity.

“We must foster collaboration among stakeholders in the face of contemporary diverse social challenges. Social workers must be well-informed about global best practices , planning , coordination and effective response mechanisms to cases. No voice of Ekiti man or woman, boy or girl, should be left unheard. We must all put in our best for the good of our people,” she said.

The permanent secretary in the ministry of women affairs, Mrs Omotayo Olatilu, who read the speech of the commissioner said the participants drawn from critical stakeholders in the society were exposed to all aspects of social work towards a better society.

The Attorney General and commissioner for justice, Dayo Apata,SAN and the Special Adviser, Officer of transformation and service delivery(OTSD) Dr John Ekundayo while commending the organisers of the retreat, harped on the need for synergy among social workers in the state.

In his submission, the Nigerian Civil Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) State Commandant, John Fayemi, expressed readiness of his agency to join the government to maintain social order in Ekiti.

