Oyebanji lifts ban on state accounts

Less than two weeks after announcing the freezing of all state accounts, the governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji has lifted the embargo placed on the accounts across financial institutions.

Oyebanji had few hours after the inauguration on October 16 announced the freezing of all accounts of the state governments and directed concerned financial institutions to effect the order.

But in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode on Monday while announcing the lifting of the embargo, the governor explained that all accounting officers and other stakeholders should take note.

“All accounting officers and financial institutions are urged to note the new directive which supersedes the order freezing the State government accounts as announced on October 16, 2022, ” he said.

