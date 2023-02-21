Collins Nnabuife | Abuja

OXFAM Nigeria has closeout the N434 million European Union (EU) funded Oxfam Strengthening Active Citizenship and Improve Service Delivery (OSAID) project which started in August 2021 in Adamawa and Kebbi States.

The programme was aimed at reinforcing the deepening financial inclusion system to support rural economic development, strengthening commodity market systems to work for the benefits of the rural poor.

The programme which was also targeted at stimulating grassroots movements of active citizens for the promotion of accountable and responsible governance was implemented in eight local government areas of the same states.

Speaking during the closeout ceremony in Abuja recently, the Country Director, Dr. Vincent Ahonsi, said the project is set out to reinforce the pillar of resilience building, enterprise development, market systems strengthening and responsible governance, which the EU-funded PROACT Project already created.

“We are proud to say that the Gender Action Learning System (GALS) Methodology has positioned community members to become drivers of their own development and empowerment them to overcome negative gender biases.

“It is a tool we adopt to mainstream gender equality by addressing the power relationship at the root of inequality. The capacities of women in the two states have been strengthened to become active players in leadership both at household and community levels through the village Savings and Loans Associations (VSLA) program.

“Oxfam has been able to improve the life and livelihood of men and women in the communities. We targeted thousands, in a state, we targeted 40,000 households, and in another, we targeted 35,000. In Kebbi, 80,000 households have been able to access loans to do their small businesses,” he said.

Representing the Permanent Secretary, Kebbi State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. Basiru Ekaru, said the Oxfam programme has really improved the livehood of women in the affected local government areas.

He said is one of the best partners the state has ever worked with, adding that Oxfam has successfully recover over 100% of it loans from the women. This is even as he called for continuation of the programme for sustainability of the gains in the state.





