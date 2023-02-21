By Nurudeen Alimi

As part of efforts targeted at boosting agricultural production in Nigeria, Federal College of Agriculture, Ibadan in collaboration with Kannon Royal Resources Limited have put together a five-day workshop to empower some Nigerians with skills in cassava processing, poultry production among others.

Chairperson of the implementation committee for the workshop, Dr. Mrs Nike Komolafe, while welcoming participants to the programme which began on Monday on the premises of Federal College of Agriculture, Ibadan, advised participants to be attentive and take the training workshop very serious.

While addressing the gathering, Chairman Kannon Royal Resources Limited, Abdulrazak Raji noted that the workshop is one of the numerous Federal Government initiatives at providing job for the unemployed youths through skill acquisition and vocational training. He expressed gratitude to the College for the arrangement put in place, while calling on participants to take full advantage of the workshop.

In his remarks, the cxonsultant for the project, Professor Adeboye Omole, noted that part of the major problems facing agriculture in Nigeria are: post-harvest storage, processing and value addition. He said during harvest season there is always glut as a result of inadequate storage facilities.

According to Professor Omole, food processing involves techniques of converting raw materials into semi-finished and finished products, stating that participants will be taught all these skills.

In her remarks, Provost, Federal College of Agriculture, Ibadan, Dr. Mrs. Oluwakemi Augustus, enjoined the participants to be of good conduct throughout the duration of the training and make sure they pay attention so that they can be empowered.

The representative of the participants on behalf of others appreciated the organisers of the workshop for counting them worthy and promised to be of good conduct and put knowledge to be acquired into practice for the development of agriculture in the country.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE