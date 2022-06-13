Owo Terror Attack: Akeredolu extends mourning period in Ondo

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has extended the mourning period in the state to Wednesday, June 15th, 2022.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Richard Olatunde who said the extension is a sequel to the resolution of the Southwest Governors’ Forum to observe a 3-day mourning period.

According to Olatunde, the three-day mourning period will commence from Monday, 13th June to Wednesday, 15th June 2022 across all the Southwest states.

He said the governor has also directed that all flags in the state must be flown at half-mast for the three days period.

It will be called that the governor had directed that all flags in the state be flown at half-mast for seven days from Monday, June 6th, to Sunday, June 12th, 2022.

Akeredolu appreciated his brother Governors in the Southwest for the massive love and cooperation shown since the horrendous attack in Owo.





