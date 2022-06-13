Three pastors abducted in Kogi, kidnappers demand N80m ransom

Three pastors have been abducted by suspected kidnappers in the Ofu Local Government Area in the Kogi East Senatorial district of the state.

Sources who spoke with Tribune Online disclosed that the pastors were on their way to minister at a three-day crusade when the suspects intercepted their vehicle along the Ochadamu-Okele-Ejule Road on Friday and were whisked away by the kidnappers.

A source in the family of one of the pastors, while speaking with our correspondent, said the kidnappers had made contact and demanded N80 ransom to secure their release.

The police command in Kogi state also confirmed the incident, noting that it had drafted policemen to the area to secure the release of the victims.

