Owo massacre: Six months after

The horrific attack on worshippers at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, where more than 40 persons were killed and many others injured, is still fresh in the memory of the residents of Owo and Nigerians.

On June 5, 2022, gunmen with explosives stormed the church located in the heart of the ancient town, opened fire on the congregation during a special service to mark the day of Pentecost, and left behind tears, sorrow and blood.

The attack began around 11am as worshippers inside the church were preparing to round off mass. A group of men entered the church disguised as congregants, while three others who had positioned themselves outside the church swung into action, shooting directly inside the church. Those who had positioned themselves inside the church detonated Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) and closed the doors to prevent people from moving out. Those who escaped through the windows were shot by the assailants.

The attackers fled the scene of the incident after operating for about 15 minutes unhindered. They escaped using a stolen vehicle parked outside the church.

At the end of the day, many people, including children and the elderly, were killed while several others were injured. The attack made headlines across the globe, with people condemning the violence which was relatively unusual for the people of the south west region.

While there have been many speculations as to the cause of the attack, many Nigerians said attacks like this are rare in the region, especially in Ondo state, which is believed to be one of the peaceful states in the country as the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has supported the establishment of a regional security outfit to check activities of criminals in Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo states.

Weeks after the deadly attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owaluwa in Owo, churches in Owo and across the state recorded low turnout of worshippers during services on Sunday, especially churches located in the hometown of the state governor.





Many churches in the town also beefed up security to forestall a repeat of the attack. Some of the churches also employed the services of private security outfit to guard against such attack.

The combined security agencies in the state embarked on show of force in major cities, towns and villages in Ondo State, especially in Owo, with officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Nigerian Army (NA), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed ‘Amotekun, visible around worship centres and on the streets.

Speaking on the attack, Akeredolu said the dastardly act committed in Owo was to create fear in the minds of the people. The governor, who described the attack on the worshippers in his hometown as painful, assured residents that efforts will be geared towards strengthening the security in the state and across the southwest. He equally encouraged all places of worship to install CCTV cameras and engage local security officers to further provide security on their premises.

The victims also received some level of compensation from the state government and other individuals and organisations. The state Commissioner for Finance, and the Chairman of the Donation Management Committee, Wale Akinterinwa, said the donation was in fulfilment of the promise made by Governor Akeredolu to give the required support to all the victims of the attack and to provide succour for victims and their families.

Barely two months after the massacre, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) announced the arrest of the masterminds linked to the attack on the Owo church. The Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor, said five people were arrested in connection with the attack but said only four were involved directly in the attack.

The defence chief said the suspects were arrested through a combined operation with the Department of State Services (DSS) and listed those arrested to include; Idris Omeiza (a.k.a. Bin Malik), Momoh Abubakar, Aliyu Itopa, and Auwal Onimisi. The Defence Chief said the attackers, who have links with ISWAP, were arrested on 1st August in various communities in Kogi, with a promise to parade them before the public.

But six months into the incident, it is not clear where the security forces currently stand in terms of prosecution. However, a visit to St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo by our correspondent revealed that Sunday mass had not resumed at the church yet. While some major renovation is ongoing within the church, an official said Sunday mass had been suspended till further notice.

Speaking on the development, the Communications Director for the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Father Augustine Ikwu, said the attack left the people, church members and community devastated.

He explained that the church has been shut temporarily and that renovation would soon be completed. He, however, said there’s always mini worship within the church premises, as the church is not completely shut down. He also gave the assurance that once the structure is put in shape, worship would resume in the church.

When asked about development on the arrested suspects, Ikwu said the church still awaits the prosecution of the suspected terrorists.

“We call on government to bring them to book. There’s nothing we can do but to wait patiently for the prosecution of those arrested,” he said.

Speaking on the incident, an octogenarian, Pa Francis Olajide, said the church needs to be cleaned and sanctified before mass resumes.

He said: “The whole church was littered with blood and dismembered body parts; streaks of blood on the floors and walls, sandals abandoned in a desperate rush to escape, windows shattered. The church altar is not spared; it was destroyed.

“It was a gory sight. It will take a long time for those who witnessed the ugly attack to forget and I doubt these wounds will be healed by time. It is so sad.”

Meanwhile, the Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Felix Ajakaye, recently called for the prosecution of the suspected terrorists arrested in connection with the gruesome killings in Owo.

Speaking through a statement signed by him, Ajakaye charged President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to always be “on top of actions, not merely on top of situations”.

The statement reads in part: “Then, nationally and internationally, there were outcries, condemnations and there were promises. There were also visitations to the church premises and the victims in the different hospitals where they were receiving treatment.

“As usual, the Buhari-led government commiserated with the people concerned. Typical of the administration’s trademark, it vowed to be on top of the situation and fish out the culprits. Practically, our wish is for the government to always be on top of the action, not mere on top of the situation.

“Today, December 5, 2022, is the sixth month of the evil attack. The dead have been buried and their people and other well-wishers are still in sorrowful moods. Many of the injured are equally traumatised.

“Over three months ago, General Irabor told the world that there had been arrests made concerning the attack. ‘A voice is heard in Ramah, lamenting and weeping bitterly: It is Rachel weeping for her children, refusing to be comforted because they are no more’ (Matthew 2:18). General Irabor, Nigeria is still waiting.

“More than ever, the people who have been in custody since the General’s public statement to Nigerians and the world that they had been arrested need to be prosecuted now. Not only that, General Irabor needs to give the update of the present situation on the Owo massacre.”

Some of residents of Owo also condemned the Federal Government’s continued silence on the prosecution of suspects. As the sixth month rolls into the seventh, Nigerians still expect the government to go beyond statements and take urgent steps that would forestall further bloodshed in the country.